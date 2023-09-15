‘Most expensive water boy’: Virat Kohli carries drinks for teammates

A video of Virat Kohli has created a frenzy online. No, the video doesn’t show him making a record or reacting to a fellow player’s performance. Instead, the video show him turning into a water boy and running inside the field while holding a bag of drinks. Shared on Instagram, the incident was captured during the India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match in the ongoing Asia Cup. Virat Kohli running towards his teammates while holding a bag. (Instagram/@disneyplushotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar shared the video with a sweet caption. “On the field or off the field, can’t get our eyes off this guy,” the platform wrote. The video shows Kohli running with a bag filled with refreshments. Moreover, the way he runs has also left some chuckling.

Take a look at this video of Viral Kohli:

The video was posted a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.7 lakh views. Additionally, it has gathered more than 26,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video of Virat Kohli:

“Most expensive pani wala,” joked an Instagram user. “Chahe n-field ho ya Off-Field, Kohli never fails to entertain us [Be it on-field or off-field, Kohli],” reacted another. “Don't worry bro is here for entertainment,” added a third. “Most down to earth king in the world,” praised a fourth. “Most expensive water boy in the history of cricket,” joined a third. “King Kohli respect button,” wrote a fifth.