Mother bird builds a nest in this viral video. Watch what happens next

“Hard-working mommy,” reads the caption of a video that has recently been shared on Twitter and has been gaining massive popularity on the social media platform. The video shows a sped-up version of the nest-building process by a sweet little mother bird. Spanning over 51 days, this video that is of two minutes and 13 seconds duration, shows the nest building and egg laying process by the mother bird. The video also proceeds to show how the eggs then hatch and the sweetest little baby birds fill the box nest with chirpy happiness.

Shared on the Twitter handle with more than 1.7 million followers, Buitengebieden, this video has so far received more than 8.3 million views on it. Two very similar videos of the blue tit bird, making her nest and subsequently having her eggs hatch - have been shared on the channel on YouTube that is named Live Nest Box Camera 2022 - Loughborough, UK. The first one shows how an empty nest has its first egg. And the second one shows how the eggs hatch and the chicks fledge.

Take a look at the Twitter video of the mother bird taking care of her chicks right here:

Shared on October 9, this video has received more than 89,000 likes on it as of now.

A Twitter user commented, “This is awesome! From building nest, to empty nest. And everything in between.” Another individual wrote, “This is the cutest thing. It's truly amazing and fascinating nature really is. They work so hard!” A third one hilariously pointed out, “I'm still cackling at day 44. Imagine you come home to that.”