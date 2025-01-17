Mother dog carries unconscious puppy in her mouth to veterinary clinic: 'Mom's love knows no bounds'

In a heartwarming incident that has left veterinarians and netizens amazed, a mother dog in Turkey carried her unconscious puppy to a nearby veterinary clinic, demonstrating remarkable instinct and devotion. The event occurred on 13 January at the Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic. The mother dog was seen clutching her lifeless pup in her mouth and rushing straight to the clinic for help. A mother dog in Turkey carried her unconscious puppy to a veterinary clinic.(X/@Yoda4ever)

A mother's determined act

The video of the incident begins with the mother dog walking into the clinic with her puppy in her mouth. Without waiting for human assistance, she ensured her young one reached the healthcare centre in time. Her swift action demonstrated an extraordinary awareness of her surroundings and a desperate attempt to save her offspring.

Timely intervention saves the puppy

Fortunately, the mother’s efforts bore fruit. The veterinary team successfully revived the puppy, which had arrived in an unconscious and hypothermic state. Reports indicate that the puppy was one of two surviving siblings from a litter of six. Both the puppy and its brother are now receiving care at the clinic alongside their devoted mother.

Watch the clip here:

Veterinarian Baturalp Dogan shared details of the dramatic rescue, crediting his colleague Emir for quickly responding to the mother dog’s arrival. “At first, Emir couldn’t comprehend what was happening,” Dogan said. “It’s not every day you see a dog walking in with a puppy in her mouth and dropping it at your feet.”

A narrow escape

The veterinary team initially feared the worst. Emir described the puppy as “cold as ice” and motionless, leading them to believe it might be dead. However, upon closer examination, they detected a faint heartbeat.

“The heart was beating so slowly, I couldn’t hear it with my stethoscope,” Dogan explained. “When I checked with a needle, we noticed a very slow pulse. That’s when we felt the slightest hope to revive the puppy.”

The mother dog’s extraordinary act of carrying her pup to safety has captured hearts, highlighting the deep bond and maternal instinct shared by animals. The video continues to garner widespread attention on social media, with many praising the mother’s determination and the vet team’s swift intervention.