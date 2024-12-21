Mother sentenced to 4 years after abandoning dead newborn in Texas gas station toilet

A Houston woman, Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, has been sentenced to four years in prison after abandoning her deceased newborn in a gas station restroom. Zavala Lopez, 27, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence involving a human corpse following the tragic events of 2 April 2023 at a gas station located at 13114 South Post Oak, Texas. Texas woman jailed for 4 years after abandoning deceased newborn in gas station restroom. (X)

Shocking discovery

Surveillance footage revealed Zavala Lopez entering the gas station restroom, where she unexpectedly gave birth. Hours later, a customer made the harrowing discovery of the infant's body. According to a Fox26 report, Zavala Lopez told investigators she had been unaware of her pregnancy. She explained that she had stopped at the gas station to use the restroom after experiencing pain while leaving a party.

(Also read: Influencer offers her own breast milk to team at boat party, says ‘it’s actually delicious’)

The tragic details

Zavala Lopez stated that she felt the baby being delivered and turned to see the infant face down in the toilet. Investigators believe she attempted to flush the newborn down the toilet before abandoning the scene.

Court records revealed that Zavala Lopez cleaned herself of blood and used a mop from outside the restroom to tidy up the area. However, she made no attempt to check the infant for signs of life, perform CPR, or remove the baby from the toilet. She then left the gas station and drove home.

Legal proceedings and sentencing

The then-25-year-old woman was arrested in August 2023, months after the incident. On December 20, 2024, Harris County District Judge Kristin M. Guiney handed down the four-year prison sentence for her actions.

(Also read: US woman tries to sell her newborn baby for $150 on Facebook, arrested after shocking revelation)

The case has drawn widespread attention, with many expressing heartbreak over the tragic circumstances and the lack of intervention to save the infant's life. Zavala Lopez’s sentencing underscores the gravity of the crime and the devastating consequences of neglect and inaction.