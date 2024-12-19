Influencer offers her own breast milk to team at boat party, says ‘it’s actually delicious’

An influencer has sparked a heated debate on social media with her unconventional choice of drink served at her team boat party. Sarah Stevenson, known as Sarah’s Day online, decided to offer her own breast milk to her teammates and family members. This controversial move has divided the internet, with some supporting her and others expressing disgust. Influencer Sarah Stevenson offered her breast milk to a teammate at a boat party. (Instagram/@sarahs_day)

“Are they really true friends if they don’t try your freshly pumped breastmilk!? Is it just me or is our work team a little tooooo close!?” Stevenson wrote alongside a video and urged viewers to tag those who will try breast milk from others. She concluded her post by adding, “It’s actually delicious!”

In the clip, the wellness influencer pumps the milk and offers it to one of her staff members. The woman takes a sip, says, “Oh my God,” and breaks down in laughter.

Another woman follows and immediately takes a sip of another beverage after trying the breast milk. Stevenson also offers a taste of the milk to her husband and elder son.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The internet is divided as they cannot decide if the stunt was “cool” or “cringe.” While some opposed the idea, declaring they would never try breast milk, others confessed that they have tried it or want to.

“Mine tasted like the milk left after eating a sweet kids cereal. I was so shocked at how good it really is,” posted an Instagram user. “Nope. Never,” shared another.

“I’ve breastfed 3 babies and have never ever tried my breast milk,” posted a third. “This is nature, but still so wild all at once,” wrote a fourth.

Sarah Stevenson as a mom of newborn

Stevenson, a mother to sons Fox aged 5, and Malakai aged 2, welcomed her third boy this year. Following his birth, she opened up about facing severe reflux issues, sharing her personal struggles with her followers.

“To be completely transparent; this has been the toughest 6 weeks of my life. Having a baby who screams and vomits almost 24/7 for the past 6 weeks straight has been extremely taxing and stripped (sic) me of any joy and happiness I had prior to giving birth,” the 32-year-old said.

“I want to thank you all for giving me the space and open platform to share my journey on my IG stories, it has truly helped me so much in feeling less alone, isolated and depressed. For those who have been in a similar experience to me, you know first hand how dark these days are,” she added.