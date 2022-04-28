Mother unable to stand on her own dances with son on his wedding. Watch

The bond between a son and his mother is one of the most beautiful. Mothers are a child’s first love and their relationship is always the most special. In a really heartwarming video that will leave you teary-eyed, a man danced with his mother on his wedding with the help of his brothers as his mother is unable to stand on her own. The video was posted by the page Good News Correspondent on Instagram eight hours ago and it has got over 27,000 views so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Zak and his mom gave their wedding guests a surprise no one will ever forget. Unable to stand on her own, Kathy received loving help from her sons to allow her to dance,” says the text on the video. The woman was helped by her two sons so she could dance with her son who was getting married. The wedding guests gave the mother-son duo a standing ovation and it was a moment they would never forget.

“Zak and his mom, Kathy sharing the most beautiful mother son dance. An incredibly moving moment no one will ever forget,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“God bless them all. As a child of a disabled parent, I have so much respect for the mom and her sons,” commented an Instagram user. “I would have been crying all my make-up off!” posted another. “Someone’s cutting onions,” said a third. Another comment reads, “I will never forget this beautiful video.”

What are your thoughts about this beautiful moment between a son and his mother?