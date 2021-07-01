‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

Life is full of memories, both good and bad. And that’s what this post by popular Instagram page ‘Mother With Sign’ is all about. The adorable post talks about how precious moments of one’s life are similar to colourful, precious gems that one can cherish. The post may leave you smiling.

“Something to always remember,” reads the caption. The post shows Poonam Sapra, the face behind ‘Mother With Sign’ holding boards with the story written on it.

Take a look at the story:

Shared some nine hours ago, the post has garnered over 18,700 likes and tons of reactions. Netizens loved the simple yet meaningful story shared by Sapra in the post. While some expressed how the short photo story gave a major lesson about life, others pointed out how Sapra’s smile was the best part of the post.

“True that! You are our digital philosopher!” wrote an Instagram user. “I love seeing that bright, healthy, smile, and your signs of wisdom! Thank you for all the precious moments,” commented another. “Thank you for this beautiful short story with such a huge life lesson,” said a third.

