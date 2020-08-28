This post on ‘two types of people’ by ‘mother with sign’ is a must-read

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:19 IST

If you spend a decent amount of time on social media, you probably know all about the Instagram-famous ‘mother with sign’. This mom has been winning hearts all over the Internet for her adorable yet important advice. From reminders about sleeping on time to eating your green vegetables to asking you to call your mother, this mom is seen on Instagram holding up placards with various messages. Her recent post is just as sweet and is a must-read.

Shared on August 25, ‘mother with sign’ Poonam Sapra posted about two types of people. Along with the signs she’s holding up in the pictures, she also added a note in the caption to explain the message further. Check out the post to see what she has to say.

Since being shared, the post had collected over 23,000 likes and several delightful comments.

“True words,” shared an Instagram user. “I love your posts and this is so true,” added another. “Second ones are just like some of my relatives,” joked a third. “In these crazy times, thank you for spreading positivity,” posted a fourth.

What do you think of the post and the message?