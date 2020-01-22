e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
‘Mother with sign’ describes every desi mom and her never-ending advice

The Instagram page shows this mum holding up placards with various pieces of advice.

Jan 22, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter user Pranav Sapra shared a post about his mum’s new page.
How often have you heard your mom say, “It’s cold, wear something warm” or “You should sleep on time” or “Eat better food”? Instructions like these are a part and parcel of growing up. In fact, such advice never really stops no matter how old you get - kyunki maa keliye bachcha hamesha bachcha hi rehta hai. So you can run, you can hide, but you can’t escape mummy’s love or her pearls of wisdom. This mother is no different. In fact, she has so much to say, she has her own Instagram account for it now.

The Mother With Sign Instagram page shows this mum holding up placards with various pieces of advice. And guess who helped her set up this page - her son.

Twitter user Pranav Sapra shared a post about his mum’s new page. “My mom keeps telling me things, so I made her an Instagram account,” he wrote on Twitter with a link to the page.

The pictures on Instagram show her holding up various signs with her advice written on them.

The page also includes advice from another mother:

You know mom means business when she brings rajma in the equation.

The tweet and the posts have collected quite a few reactions from people on social media.

“No aunty, don’t do this... if my mum reads this, it’s over for me,” says an Instagram user. “You are too cute!” says another. “If you don’t love her at tinda, you don’t deserve her Dal Makhani,” reads a comment.

On Twitter too, several people have posted a ton of comments.

We can’t wait for more posts on this page. What do you think about this mother and Instagram page?

