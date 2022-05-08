Mother’s Day 2022: Heartwarming posts to beautiful pictures: Here’s what people are tweeting

Mother's Day 2022: Be it supporting us when times get tough or finding that thing kept right before our eyes that we previously missed or scolding us to show us the right path, moms are one of the most important people in our lives. Hence, social media is abuzz today, on the special occasion of Mother’s Day, with various posts that reiterate how they play a pivotal role in our lives. Taking to various platforms, especially Twitter, people are sharing their wishes for their mothers and also expressing how much they love her. Furthermore, some are doing so in form of witty tweets.

At the moments, the hashtags #MothersDay and #Motherhood are also trending on Twitter and people are posting different tweets using it. We have collected some of such posts that people are now sharing for you to enjoy.

To all mothers out there, Happy Mother's Day. We love you so much more than you could ever know. ❤️ — jaykiee (@JameskyleT) May 7, 2022

Happy mother's day to all the loving mothers out there. You guys deserve the world. Love you mom, thankyou for everything !!!!! 🫶🏻🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/BjfBAI4qyU — Afia (@iiaxu) May 7, 2022

Happy mother’s day to all the moms, maas, aais, ammas out there ❤️#MothersDay #motherhood pic.twitter.com/6wPCUGUyq7 — Bobble Indic Keyboard (@BobbleKeyboard) May 8, 2022

How are you wishing your mom on Mother’s Day 2022?