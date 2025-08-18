'Mother’s eye never rest': Mama tiger stands guard while cubs cool off in a waterhole

A captivating video shared on X by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has won hearts online. The clip shows a tigress attentively watching over her cubs as they cool themselves in a waterhole. While the little ones splash around and enjoy the refreshing dip, their mother remains alert, standing guard to ensure their safety. A mother tiger kept a vigilant eye as her young cubs enjoyed the water.(X/@susantananda3)

Take a look here at the video:

Nanda captioned the video with a thoughtful note: “A mother’s eye never rest the tigress guards the cub as they play cooling their body in a waterhole. Tigers are rare among big cats. They love water. It regulates their body temperature, relieves parasites, biting insects and helps them to conserve energy. Nature’s Air Conditioners.”

(Also read: Baby elephant explores stream under mother’s watchful eye, internet swoons at adorable moment)

Tigers and their bond with water

Unlike many other big cats, tigers are known to be fond of water. They frequently spend time in rivers, lakes and ponds to beat the heat, especially in India’s tropical climate.

Another touching glimpse of motherhood in the wild

This is not the first time Nanda has shared such moving content. In an earlier video, he captured a tender moment between a mother elephant and her calf. The footage showed the baby elephant cautiously stepping into a shallow stream under its mother’s guidance. As the calf gained confidence, it began splashing and playing, while the mother stood nearby, keeping a watchful eye.

Sharing the clip, Nanda wrote, “Step by step, trunk to trunk, the cute baby discovers the magic of water under Mama’s watch… Every drop of water is a drop of hope. Let’s make sure this moment never disappears.”

Watch the clip here:

Both videos highlight the profound bond of love and care that animals share with their young ones.