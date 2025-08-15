Baby elephant explores stream under mother’s watchful eye, internet swoons at adorable moment

An endearing video of a baby elephant discovering the joys of water has left the internet smiling. Shared by former Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, the clip captures a tender moment between a young elephant and its mother in the wild. A viral video showed a young elephant playing in a stream.(X@susantananda3)

(Also read: Baby elephant attempts ‘double-leg’ jump into muddy water, fails adorably. Watch)

The footage shows the calf cautiously stepping into a shallow stream, guided by its mother. Once it gains confidence, the baby begins splashing and playing in the cool water, while the mother stands nearby, watching over it with care.

Watch the clip here:

A message of hope and conservation

Sharing the clip on social media, Nanda wrote, “Step by step, trunk to trunk, the cute baby discovers the magic of water under Mama’s watch… Every drop of water is a drop of hope. Let’s make sure this moment never disappears.”

His caption underlines the importance of protecting such natural moments and ensuring wildlife habitats remain safe for generations to come.

Users touched by the innocence

Since being posted, the clip has garnered over 85,000 views and has received an outpouring of heartwarming reactions on X.

One viewer commented, “A beautiful video, thank you for posting.” Another reflected, “The Earth is truly beautiful only when all its creatures are free and safe — protecting elephants is our responsibility.” Others expressed sheer delight, with remarks such as “What a beautiful sight” and “So cute, I want to play with that baby elephant.”

Some drew parallels between the calf and human children, with one user noting, “Curious and mischievous just like human kids.” Another wrote, “There is nothing more precious than a baby elephant. The innocence, pure unadulterated happiness and joy makes my heart sing.”