Motorcycle rider saves stranded kitten, rescue video wins hearts

Good Samaritans indeed hold a special place in the hearts of many, as they never fail to amaze people with their generous and selfless acts. In fact, the videos that showcase such gestures are also delightful to watch. Case in point, this motorcycle rider who rescued a kitten stranded on a highway in Philippines.

The video shows, the rider passing the kitten trying to cross the road. After covering a small distance, the man pulls the brakes and starts to walk in the direction of the kitten. He picks the furry creature, pats it and tries to engage with it in a hope to make it feel at ease. He then gently puts the cat in the storage compartment of his vehicle. Then finally, after driving some distance, he releases the kitten in a safe area.

Take a look at the video:

It's such acts of benevolence that help everyone retain their faith in humanity. More power to such humans.

What are your thoughts on this awe-inspiring video?

