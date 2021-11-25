Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mouse scaring a cat may remind you of Tom and Jerry. Watch funny video

This video shows a cat getting very scared of a tiny little mouse.
The cat after getting scared by the mouse. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 03:15 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The cat and mouse game is as old as time. And popular cartoons like Tom and Jerry have immortalised the quintessential rivalry between these animals. This video, shows a cat and mouse duo just like the one portrayed in the iconic cartoon series - a scared cat and a mouse that outbraves it.

In this video, shot in New Jersey in the United States of America, one can see a hilarious interaction between a cat and a mouse. The video shows the cat trying to get hold of the mouse. However, the tiny animal suddenly jumps up and scares the cat.

The person behind the lens can be heard trying very hard to suppress their laughter, by the end they just give in and giggle. The cat keeps jumping around as the mouse steadily approaches it. Soon, the cat understands that the mouse might not be able to cause it much harm and sits down while looking around as if to check that nobody saw it getting scared of a little mouse. “Hey buddy, are you a friend?”, the human asks the mouse at this very moment.

Just then, the mouse jumps on the cat and startles it to a point where the cat simply disappears from the frame. The human finally steps out to intervene and helps the poor cat get out of the sticky situation.

Watch the hilarious video of the mouse scaring the cat right here:

What are your thoughts on this real life Tom and Jerry?

