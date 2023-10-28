MrBeast accused of ‘editing out’ YouTuber Rosanna Pansino from Creator Games 3

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson a.k.a MrBeast has been accused by fellow streamer Rosanna Pansino of editing out her placement in Creator Games 3. Pansino, 38, who boasts 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, released a statement on social media, saying “I have been allowing others to treat me poorly in private for many years and I’m fed up. I am going to start standing up for myself and finding my voice.” In the lengthy statement, she revealed that MrBeast had “edited the video,” to make it look like she “performed worse,” than she actually did in the online competition organised by him.

Pansino began her statement by saying that she participated in Creator Games 1 and 2, and was “excited to be a part of YouTube's Creator Games 3.” “After the filming had wrapped, I truly couldn't believe how well I did at the competition and was proud of what I had achieved. I had placed third,” she said. Expressing her shock and disappointment after the video was released, the YouTube content creator wrote that she “felt hurt.” She added, “This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real.’” Pansino accused him of editing the video in such a way that it gave the impression that the three finalists were Larray, Logan Paul, and Zach King.

However, she revealed that in reality, the three who made it were Zach, Quackity, and herself. Explaining how she placed third, Pansino said, “When Jimmy found me he brought me to the field to be with the others that had also been found. I thought I had placed 4, however Larray had fallen asleep and hadn't moved in a long time, so he was disqualified. This meant I got 3rd place.” She added, “When I arrived to the field I saw MatPat and Logan there because they were seekers now.”

Pansino wrote, “Jimmy said he was going to go look for Zach and asked if anyone wanted to join him. I offered to help but he said he wanted to take Logan instead. So I hung back to start looking for Zach in a different direction with MatPat.” She concluded by writing, “Despite Jimmy editing out the ONLY FEMALE in the top 3. I was proud of what I had achieved. I followed the rules of the game, gave it my all, had fun, and never gave up. They can't take that away from me.”

