MS Dhoni’s Bangla skills helped him in a match against Bangladesh. Cricketer shares story

A video of MS Dhoni shared on social media has left people chuckling. Why? The video, which captures a part of an interview, shows the cricketer sharing how he once outwitted Bangladeshi cricket players with his Bangla language skills.

The image shows MS Dhoni sharing a story about his Bangla skills. (Instagram/@mahisakshivibes)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called mahisakshivibes. “Mastermind Thala,” reads the caption, referencing a moniker that fans lovingly use to address Dhoni.

The video opens to show Captain Cool sitting with a microphone in his hand. He starts by saying he was fluent in Bangla when he used to work for Indian Railways and was posted in Kharagpur, a city in West Bengal. He added though he is rusty now, knowing the language once helped him in a match against Bangladesh.

Dhoni shared how he overheard the Bangladeshi players discussing their strategy in front of him during an ongoing match, oblivious to the fact that he knows the language. It was only after the match was over that they came to know Dhoni could understand Bangla.

Take a look at this video of MS Dhoni:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 10.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Thala pranked Bangladeshi team,” posted an Instagram user. “That priceless smile at the end,” commented another. “Don’t underestimate the power of Mahi bhai. He always rocks,” joined a third. “Dhoni rocks, Bangladesh cricketers shock,” added a fourth. “Best sense of humour that anybody can ask for,” wrote a fifth.

