MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral

MS Dhoni has sparked a chatter online after pictures of his new hairstyle were posted online. Aalim Hakim, a celebrated stylist, shared the pictures on his official Twitter handle that show the former India cricket team captain sporting a new look which includes a funky hairstyle and a beard.

“Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” Aalim Hakim wrote while sharing the images.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has already gathered more than 8,300 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people as the pictures prompted netizens to share mixed reactions.

While some are bowled over by the cool new look, others are not so sure that the hairstyle suits MS Dhoni.

“Damnn he looks 5. Years younger than his age, fantastic work!! Maintain this look @msdhoni bhai,” praised a Twitter user. “Noooo,” shared another. “Dhoni’s best look,” expressed a third. “Messy,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of MS Dhoni’s new hairstyle?