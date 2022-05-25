'Dhoni's reflexes are like an F1 driver and mind is like 5-star General. Like Sachin Tendulkar, MSD is one in a billion'

There is none like the great MS Dhoni. Even two years after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni is one of the fittest cricketers you would come across. He can still beat the best youngsters cricket has to offer when it comes to running between the wicket. Physical traits aside, Dhoni still possesses the sharpest brains, which was visible when Ravindra Jadeja was leading Chennai Super Kings. Despite Jadeja being the captain, it was Dhoni who was calling most of the shots. The combination of mental sharpness and supreme fitness are two huge factors that made Dhoni the legend he is. Also Read - 'I can't see Virat fall further': Shoaib Akhtar predicts 'match-winning 100' from Kohli in RCB vs LSG IPL Eliminator

Dhoni was at his peak in the early 2010s, when his captaincy acumen was next to none and his batting was more consistent than over. When India won the 2011 World Cup, Dhoni was in his prime. Having observed Dhoni from close quarters, Ramji Srinivasan, who was Team India's trainer witness first-hand what separated MSD from the rest. And today, after all these years, he says that Dhoni is extremely fit for a 40-year-old athlete.

"MSD is an enigma and like Sachin Tendulkar, is one in a billion product. He does what suits him, be it strength work, agility, speed or hybrid work. He has his own protocols in place, which suits him. He has amazing reflex like a Formula One driver and with a mind like 5-star General. Very few can match MSD fitness when they reach that age," Srinivasan told the New Indian Express.

Srinivasan had a huge role to play during India’s injury-less campaign in the 2011 World Cup. Sure, the toll cricket took on the body of athletes was far less as compared to today, but even then, for an entire squad of players to play nearly two-month of non-stop cricket in hot conditions wasn’t easy. But Srinivasan performed his role with perfection, highlighting how players were fiercely dedicated to ensure they remained injury-free.

"We were the only team where the players never missed a match due to any injuries. The players prepared one year ahead. They were all both mentally and physically prepared. I would say each and every player took individual responsibility to keep themselves fit and I, as a Strength & Conditioning (S&C) professional, never pushed them beyond their capacity," he added.

