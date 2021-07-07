Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic

“A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi," reads the caption shared alongside the post by Sachin Tendulkar.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar (L) with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R)(Twitter)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 40 today on July 7. Twitter was set abuzz with warm wishes for India’s ‘Captain Cool’. From Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina to the International Cricket Council(ICC), wishes for the former India skipper were heartening and plenty. Among all these wishes, a tweet by legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has grabbed netizens’ attention and may leave you nostalgic too.

“A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health,” Tendulkar wrote in the caption of the tweet. The photograph included in the post shows him hugging MS Dhoni after winning a match.

Take a look at the post:

Shared some two hours ago, the post has garnered over 53,200 likes and tons of reactions. Fans were delighted to see a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. While some flooded the comments section with wishes for Dhoni, others couldn’t control their excitement and requested for more pictures. Many shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the post.

“Priceless moment,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the best photo today,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this share?

