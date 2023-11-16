Mumbai and Delhi Police's banter over Mohammed Shami's wickets will amuse you

The Indian cricket team has made it to the finals of the World Cup 2023. As India made a 70-run victory over New Zealand, the match saw several incredible moments, including Mohammed Shami taking seven wickets. Soon after this incredible feat, Delhi Police shared a post for the cricketer that might leave you chuckling.

Mohammed Shami celebrates a dismissal of New Zealand during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium(ICC-X)

The department took to X and wrote, "@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault." (Also Read: ‘Kuldeep Yadav’ delivering food? Here’s what the cricketer has to say)

Later Mumbai Police also reshared this post and replied to it. They wrote, "You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too P.S.: Dear citizens, both the departments know the IPC thoroughly and trust you for a great sense of humour."

The post made by Mumbai Police was shared on November 15. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The share also has close to 4,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Before you guys go after him, spare him till the 19th, for he has some major heist at hand to be concluded!"

A second commented, "Humour at its finest."

"Such a sense of humour we enjoyed thoroughly which we often miss. A true humane face of both @MumbaiPolice and

@DelhiPolice. Congratulations for maintaining the spirit after the spectacular victory," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "@MumbaiPolice, @DelhiPolice this banter is absolutely gold @MdShami11 stole the show on the ground yesterday."

"Both city police are awesome and super social reactions. Well done," added a fifth.

