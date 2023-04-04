Mumbai auto driver’s gesture of providing free water bottles, biscuits to passengers wows people

Social media posts that capture acts of kindness often leave netizens with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this Twitter post that captures the sweet gesture of an auto driver in Mumbai. The tweet captures the driver providing free water and snacks to the passengers. The image shows a Mumbai auto driver providing free water bottle, biscuits to passengers.(Twitter/@123_nandini)

Twitter user Nandini Iyer shared the post. “Gesture Matters. Mumbai autowala giving free water. It’s immensely satisfying to see. #SpreadKindness,” reads the caption posted along with the picture. The image, taken from the passenger’s seat, shows two small racks behind the driver’s seat. On them water bottles and biscuit packets are placed. A note near the rack explains that the items are free and are for the passengers. The picture also captures a neatly folded newspaper.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared just a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has received close to 90,000 views. Additionally, it has accumulated more than 1,800 likes. People took to the post’s comments section to share various reactions.

Here’s how Twitter user’s reacted:

“I am so amazed at the style and concern of the auto driver. Love this post!” commented a Twitter user. “Big hearted,” expressed another. “Yes definitely, we need more people like him,” shared a third. “This is an example of humanity,” posted a fourth. “This is so sweet,” wrote a fifth.