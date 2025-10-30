Mumbai cab driver's genius idea: Man uses QR code to promote son's YouTube rap channel

A simple ride in a black and yellow Mumbai taxi turned into an unexpected lesson in modern marketing for one passenger when she scanned a QR code inside the vehicle. What she thought would be an online digital payment turned out to be a YouTube channel where the driver’s son uploads his rap videos. A woman shared these pictures while talking about her ride in a Mumbai cab. (X/@divyushii)

“This is the grind culture in Mumbai I’m so proud of. Got in the back of a local black and yellow cab and saw a QR code hanging from the front seat. I assumed it was a payment code and was already impressed with the efficiency, so I asked the driver. Turns out it’s his kid’s YouTube channel where he makes rap music,” wrote Divyushii Sinha on X.

In the following lines, she shared her reaction to this unexpected yet sweet surprise. “So simple yet so enterprising.”

She concluded her post with two pictures showing the QR code hanging from the cab's front seat. A note below the QR code read, “Hello myself Raj, I am the son of taxi driver do scan this is my YouTube Channel where I share rapmusic. Please do like, share and subscribe Hope you like it THANK YOU”. HT.com has reached out to the X user, and this report will be updated when a response is received.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “People who generally go out into the world and fight for their hustle with almost everything they have are the ones who generally win. Maximising out of the minimal resources is an art possessed and mastered by winners.” Praising, another commented, “Very creative way to promote his kid's work.” A third expressed, “Brilliant example of resourceful marketing, hope you supported the kid's channel with a view.”

A fourth wrote, “That’s actually beautiful, man. It perfectly captures the Mumbai spirit — hustle with heart. No excuses, no waiting for ‘perfect opportunities’ — just making the most of what’s available. A father turning his taxi into his son’s marketing tool isn’t just smart — it’s pure love + street-level entrepreneurship. Stories like this remind you that ambition doesn’t need privilege; it just needs intent. That’s real agency. That’s India.”