Gurgaon woman thanks Rapido driver who braved 6-hour traffic jam without complaint

A Rapido driver who spent more than six hours in Gurgaon traffic while driving a passenger home has earned her gratitude. Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj took to X last night to share a note of thanks for Suraj Maurya, the Rapido driver who never uttered a word of complaint as he drove her home amid heavy traffic congestion. Gurugram: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid rainfall, in Gurugram, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_01_2025_000316B)(PTI)

Gurgaon saw heavy rainfall on Monday that led to waterlogging and traffic jams across the city. Footage of the Delhi Jaipur Expressway completely choked with bumper-to-bumper traffic has been widely shared online. Some commuters spent more than six hours stuck in the jam.

“Absolute gem” Rapido driver

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj was one of the hundreds of commuters who spent hours stuck in traffic. She shared a video of the waterlogged roads that her Rapido driver had to navigate.

Bhardwaj said that the driver spent over six hours driving her home and never complained. When they finally reached the destination, he politely said, “Ma’am pay whatever extra you want”.

“Hi Rapido bike app, I want to thank your driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all,” Bhardwaj wrote on X. “Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma'am pay whatever extra u want.”

She called the driver an “Absolute gem”.

HT.com has reached out to Rapido for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

The incident won hearts on social media, where some highlighted it as a rare show of positivity amid negative news.

Work from home advisory in Gurgaon

According to PTI, Gurgaon authorities have directed schools and corporate offices to function online on Tuesday due to the heavy rainfall and forecast of further downpours.

"Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall of over 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast has issued Orange Alert: Heavy to very Heavy rainfall on 02-09-2025," an advisory issued by District Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram.

"In view of the above forecast, all Corporate offices and Private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home; and all schools in the district are advised to conduct Online classes on 02-09-2025," it added.