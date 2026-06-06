Mumbai car owner ‘abuses and beats’ security guard over scratch on his SUV

A shocking incident of civic apathy has sparked outrage online after a housing society resident allegedly thrashed a security guard over a minor car scratch. The confrontation began when the guard accidentally brushed a cooler against a parked vehicle. Despite the guard’s immediate and repeated apologies, the car owner allegedly launched a verbal and physical assault until neighbours intervened. While local police and residents later mediated a resolution, the disturbing encounter has left many questioning the complete breakdown of basic human decency and empathy toward corporate and domestic workers.

The matter was solved when police intervened. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“A security guard in our apartment was moving a cooler this morning when it accidentally touched a parked Creta. A small mistake. Nothing intentional. Someone informed the car owner, who came downstairs, started abusing the guard, and allegedly beat him despite repeated apologies. Other residents eventually stepped in and stopped the fight,” content creator Ankit Pandey wrote on X. He added that later, police helped resolve the matter.

Also Read: Viral video shows Hyderabad security guard working under mosquito net at night, raises questions on dignity of labour

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{{^usCountry}} “Later, police arrived, society members mediated, and the matter was resolved.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Later, police arrived, society members mediated, and the matter was resolved.” {{/usCountry}}

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The incident, however, left Pandey with a question. “What has happened to us? Cars can be repaired. Insurance exists. A scratch can be fixed. But humiliating and beating a man who is simply doing his job? What does that solve?”

He continued, “The most valuable thing damaged today wasn't the car. It was basic human decency.” In the comments, he added that the incident took place in Mumbai.

A post shared by an X user.

How did social media react?

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An individual posted, “A car's scratch can be polished away, but the stain of arrogance on your character is permanent.” Another added, “People are frustrated , unhappy and inconsiderate. Their arrogance prevents them from accepting it. All they look for is to find a way to release in the most unhealthy and harmful way. Sad, but it's everywhere.”

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A third commented, “Exactly. A scratch on a car is nothing; insurance fixes it in a day. But beating a man doing his job over it? That's inexcusable. We've started valuing metal more than basic human dignity. Sad times. Glad others stepped in.”

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A fourth wrote, “Anger is understandable, but raising hands is unacceptable and is even against the law. The problem is, we have a classist mindset and think we can get away with it. That man would have thought twice if it had happened on the road by another car.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)