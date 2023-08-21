Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble grooves to Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa

The Jailer song Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has been trending since its release. This upbeat song has inspired many to recreate its choreography. Now, Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble has collaborated with artist Shreya Singh to deliver an epic performance to the song.

Amol Kamble (right) and Shreya Singh (left) busting a move or two to the song Kaavaalaa. (Instagram/@amolkamble2799)

“#kaavaalaa must be banger,” wrote Amol Kamble while sharing a dance video on Instagram. He tagged artist Shreya Singh in his post and credited her for the choreography of the song.

The video shows Kamble and Singh matching steps to the song Kaavaalaa. Their impressive dance moves and spot-on expressions are sure to captivate you and leave you wanting to join in on the fun.

Watch Amol Kamble dancing with Shreya Singh below:

Since being shared on July 21, the video has accumulated over 2.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“OMG! Watching it on loop,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow, sir! What a dance style.”

“Mind-blowing Amol Kamble sir ji,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Outstanding performance, bhaijaan (brother).”

“Wow! Very beautiful dance,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “What a move!”

What are your thoughts on this video?

