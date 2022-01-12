Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai eatery sells ‘strawberry’ sandwich with cheese and chocolate sauce. Watch

This video posted on Facebook and Instagram shows how a Mumbai eatery serves ‘strawberry’ sandwich with chocolate and cheese.
The ‘strawberry’ sandwich being served with generous amounts of chocolate and cheese. (facebook/@The Great Indian Foodie)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 06:02 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Sandwiches are a go-to snack for a lot of foodies and seeing newer innovations with them are often something that a lot of us like doing. This video posted on Facebook on a food blog called The Great Indian Foodie, shows the making of a special kind of ‘strawberry’ sandwich. Though it doesn't include actual strawberries but it does make use of a strawberry flavoured candy bar.

The video opens to show the food blogger narrating how the sandwich would make use of three layers of bread. The first layer includes some chocolate shavings and chocolate sauce. The next one includes some shavings of this strawberry flavoured candy. There is also quite a generous amount of cheese that goes into the making of the sandwich which might take you by surprise.

“Strawberry sandwich of India,” reads the caption of this video that was shot in Mumbai.

Watch the making of this bizarre sandwich right here:

Since being posted on December 3 on Facebook, this video has garnered more than 200 likes and several reactions. It was also posted on Instagram where it went viral.

“Lol...what next?” asked a Facebook user. Many took to the comments section to express their concern about the lack of gloves in the video. “Diabetes,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

