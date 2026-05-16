Mumbai family throws surprise marksheet cake party for son's 55% score: ‘Didn't get this respect even at 84%’

A wholesome video of a Mumbai family throwing a surprise party for their son’s 55% exam score is winning hearts across social media. Instead of scolding him or comparing his grades to others, the family cheered enthusiastically as he walked in to cut a unique, marksheet-themed cake. The customised cake detailed his exact scores across subjects, totalling 276 out of 500. The viral moment has sparked a refreshing conversation around Indian parenting, with many online commentators noting that emotional support and validation from family matter far more than a textbook percentage.

A cake with a student’s marksheet printed on it. (Instagram/@ruksarpatel19)

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Instagram user Rukhsar Patel posted the video online with a sweet caption. It’s the student's name, accompanied by a yellow heart emoticon.

Also Read: Father breaks laptop, makes student sleep on floor over 57.4% in CBSE exams

What does the video show?

The video opens to show someone opening the cake box and revealing a cake with the student’s marksheet printed on it. It shows how much the student scored in each subject: 57 in English, 44 in Marathi, 56 in Hindi, 59 in maths, and 44 in social sciences. It further shows the student scored 276 out of 500, with a total percentage of 55.20.

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{{^usCountry}} That’s not all that this heartwarming video captures. It goes on to show the student walking in, cutting the cake, amid cheers and claps from the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That’s not all that this heartwarming video captures. It goes on to show the student walking in, cutting the cake, amid cheers and claps from the family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video prompted varied reactions among social media users, with many sharing how much they loved seeing the celebration. A few recalled that their family didn't appreciate their efforts in this way, even after scoring a higher percentage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video prompted varied reactions among social media users, with many sharing how much they loved seeing the celebration. A few recalled that their family didn't appreciate their efforts in this way, even after scoring a higher percentage. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “This is how every parent should celebrate.” Another added, “Didn't get this respect even at 84%.”

Also Read: ‘Biswas nahi ho raha’: CBSE topper Bhavya Ranjan who scored 100 in 4 subjects

A third expressed, “10th me 95% thee, 12th me bhi 94.8%. Paar esi treatment nahi mili.” A fourth commented, “Congrats buddy... don't worry about marks, they don't define your future.”

Reacting to all the remarks, Patel posted, “For me, my child's 55 marks are more than 95 or 85 for me; his heart is more than hurting him by telling him good or bad. I have to keep him happy so that he doesn't consider himself less than anyone. There are many parents who are like this. They have lost their children by saying something wrong.” The sentiment was appreciated by many.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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