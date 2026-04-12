Mumbai founder shares how job seeker's candid confession about being fired led to unexpected hire: 'No spin, just truth'

A Mumbai-based founder has sparked a discussion online after sharing how a candidate’s honesty about being fired from his previous job almost cost him a role, but ultimately became the reason he was hired.

The founder admitted that initially he considered ending the interview early.(Representational image)

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In a LinkedIn post, Apoorv Jain, founder of Wizarding Media, an AI-powered digital marketing agency, recalled interviewing a candidate who admitted within the first 5 minutes that he had been let go from his last job. “No hesitation. No spin. No carefully worded corporate language about ‘leaving to pursue new opportunities. Just: ‘I was let go. Here is what happened, here is what I got wrong, and here is what I did differently after,’” Jain wrote.

The founder admitted that initially he considered ending the interview early. However, the candidate’s approach stood out. “Something about the way he explained it stopped me. He did not blame his manager. He did not blame the company culture or the team dynamic. He took full ownership of the specific decisions that led to the outcome, and then walked me through exactly how his thinking had changed because of it. It was the most self-aware answer I had ever heard in a hiring conversation,” Jain said.

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{{^usCountry}} So, instead of rejecting him, Jain said that he offered the candidate a trial project. The results, he said, were exceptional. “He delivered something so sharp and so well thought through that two people on my team asked me who had done it,” Jain added, revealing that the candidate has now been with the company for over a year and is “one of the clearest thinkers on the team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, instead of rejecting him, Jain said that he offered the candidate a trial project. The results, he said, were exceptional. “He delivered something so sharp and so well thought through that two people on my team asked me who had done it,” Jain added, revealing that the candidate has now been with the company for over a year and is “one of the clearest thinkers on the team.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The thing that almost cost him the role, complete transparency about his failure, turned out to be the most compelling thing about him,” the founder said, before sharing what he has learned after years of hiring.

“Everyone fails. The question is never whether someone has made mistakes. It is whether they have the self-awareness to understand them and the resilience to grow because of them,” Jain wrote.

“A polished candidate who has never publicly failed tells me very little. A candidate who can sit across from me, own their failure completely, and explain what they built from it tells me everything I need to know,” he concluded.

(Also Read: ‘Sick and tired’: Job seeker posts negative Glassdoor reviews for companies with ‘terrible interview etiquette’)

Social media reactions

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The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many sharing similar experiences in the comments sections.

“I’ve been there before… the pandemic did not play favorites with my previous role. Interest rates sky rocketed and it ultimately had an impact on my role. I owned it and ate, still keep in touch with former colleagues from the shop. Never one to burn a bridge and as an athlete growing up never one to sulk about a loss. They come and go,” one user wrote.

“I dont believe that a person who gets fired should be disqualified automatically. I would listen to the why and make a determination from that. Especially in this economy and my state ( at will employment ). I've seen people let go for no other reason than budgeting. Just my opinion!” commented another.

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“Absoutely not. Anyone can be laid off these days. Ask them why, then talk to a couple of their old team mates if you can. That should tell you everything you need to know,” wrote a third user.

“If being fired from a previous job disqualifies a candidate and every business took this stance, the only options then available are 1) entrepreneurship or 2) unemployment. Sounds a little too draconian to me,” commented one user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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