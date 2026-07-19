Mumbai fresher wonders if 40,000 internship is worth 30,000 rent: ‘Would have to ask my parents for money’

A fresher who landed a ₹40,000-a-month internship in Mumbai has sought advice online after discovering that rent could consume nearly three-fourths of his stipend.

A Mumbai intern said high rent had forced him to rely on his parents despite earning ₹40,000 a month. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The man said he was initially thrilled to secure the opportunity after a difficult job search, but the cost of living in Mumbai has now made him question whether accepting the internship would be financially sensible.

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Taking to Reddit, he explained that his office is located in Lower Parel and that finding decent accommodation nearby, or even within a reasonable commuting distance, appeared to cost around ₹30,000 a month.

‘My mind was completely boggled’

“Hey everyone, I’m a fresher, and after surviving what feels like the worst job market in years, I finally managed to land an internship in Mumbai. The stipend is ₹40,000 per month, which I was initially really happy about,” he wrote.

However, his excitement began to fade when he started searching for flats and paying guest accommodation.

“Then I started looking at the rent for flats and PGs, and my mind was completely boggled. To live anywhere decent or within a reasonable commuting distance, it feels like I need to push my rent budget up to ₹30,000 per month,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The fresher said the remaining ₹10,000 would not be enough to cover food, travel and other everyday expenses. He would therefore have to depend on his parents for additional money every month merely to continue with the internship. Investment in career or financial loss? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fresher said the remaining ₹10,000 would not be enough to cover food, travel and other everyday expenses. He would therefore have to depend on his parents for additional money every month merely to continue with the internship. Investment in career or financial loss? {{/usCountry}}

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The man said he was torn between treating the expense as an investment in his career and viewing it as an unnecessary financial burden.

“Is it stupid to work a job and literally lose money every month? It feels backward to pay out of pocket to work. Or is it just the price of admission?” he asked.

He also wondered whether the internship could help him enter the job market, build a professional network and add valuable experience to his résumé.

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“I really want to make this work because the market is brutal for freshers right now, but spending ₹30,000 on rent while earning a ₹40,000 stipend feels painful,” he wrote.

The post was shared with the title, “Got a ₹40,000 Mumbai internship after a brutal job hunt, but rent is draining me. Is it foolish to lose money just to get a foot in the door?”

Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions, with many users advising the fresher to explore shared accommodation or live farther from Lower Parel.

One user wrote, “ ₹30,000 rent is too high for a ₹40,000 stipend.” Another said, “Find roommates and split the cost.” A third commented, “Experience matters, but so does financial stability.” Another added, “Accept it only if there is real career growth.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)