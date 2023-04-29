Mumbai jeweller bags record for most diamonds set in one ring. Guess how many?

An India-based jewellery company broke a Guinness World Records (GWR) title for the most diamonds set in one ring with a whopping 50,907 diamonds. Not just that, they created the piece entirely using re-purposed materials. GWR took to Twitter to share a video that shows the masterpiece.

The image shows the diamond ring that bagged a world record. It is created by a Mumbai jeweller.(Guinness World Records)

“New record: Most diamonds set in one ring - 50,907 achieved by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India) Incredibly, the ring is made entirely out of recycled materials. Recycled gold was mixed with re-purposed diamonds to create this magnificent piece,” the organisation wrote. They also shared a blog link that explains more about this jewellery piece.

According to the GWR blog, the ring has a value of $785,645, approximately ₹ 6,42,23,061.19. It took about nine months to complete the ring. “The winning design being a sunflower with a butterfly delicately perched on top, the ring is aptly named Eutierria, which means becoming one with nature,” reads a part from the blog explaining the ring's design.

“The HK Group believes that dreams don’t 'come true', they are 'made true'. It starts with a dream. Add faith, and it becomes a belief. Add action, and it becomes a part of life. Add perseverance, and it becomes a goal in sight. Add patience and time, and it ends with a dream 'made true'. It was our dream to create a rare piece of art that is in a class by itself, which I believe we have achieved by creating this ring.” Hasu Dholakiya, Managing Director, H.K. Designs, told GWR.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 28. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2,900 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received over 12,000 likes.

H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd bagged the record after beating another India-based jewellery house, SWA Diamonds who previously held the record. They created a mushroom-shaped ring with 24,679 diamonds. The new record-holding ring has 50,907 diamonds.