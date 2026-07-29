Mumbai man flags how UPI AutoPay mandates quietly drain money: 'Most people never notice a 79 deduction'

A Mumbai-based man has caught the internet's attention after sharing how teaching his mother to use UPI led to an unexpected discovery - multiple active AutoPay mandates created through free trials that she did not realise she had signed up for.

The man warned that “most people never notice a ₹79 deduction” hidden among their regular UPI transactions. (Pixabay/Representative)

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Taking to LinkedIn, Lokesh Ahuja, assistant vice president (Brand Management) at Nykaa and an IIM Mumbai graduate, recalled teaching his mother how to use UPI a few months ago. He said that while scrolling through her phone, he noticed "half a dozen" AutoPay mandates and asked what she had subscribed to. "Nothing," she replied.

Ahuja then realised that all the AutoPay mandates were linked to free trial offers. " ₹0 for the first 30 days. But they also take permission to charge you automatically every month until you cancel," he wrote.

He explained that the small recurring charges often go unnoticed because they get buried among dozens of other UPI transactions. "Most people never notice a ₹79 deduction. Because it quietly disappears inside an account statement with a hundred other UPI transactions," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Calling AutoPay mandates the "real product" behind free trials, Ahuja added, "That's the real product behind a free trial. Not the first free month. But the AutoPay mandate." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling AutoPay mandates the "real product" behind free trials, Ahuja added, "That's the real product behind a free trial. Not the first free month. But the AutoPay mandate." {{/usCountry}}

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Concluding his post on a reflective note, he wrote, "Strange how our parents once worried about us crossing the road. Now we worry about them crossing the internet."

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In the comments section, Ahuja also said that the risks of using digital services have changed over the years. "Earlier, the biggest risk was buying the wrong thing. Today, it's agreeing to something you didn't fully understand. AutoPay mandates, app permissions, location access, recurring subscriptions. They're all tiny decisions made in seconds, but they can last for months if not years," he said.

He added, "Digital literacy is no longer just about knowing how to use technology. It's also about knowing what you've agreed to."

(Also Read: Bengaluru CEO hails school for teaching financial literacy to his 6-year-old son: ‘UPI, BHIM, savings’)

How did social media react?

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The post resonated with many users, who shared similar concerns about recurring subscriptions and AutoPay mandates.

One user wrote, "The worst part is most of the payment pages don't allow one time payment it automatically gets redirected to autopay."

"Even when people do notice, it's only when the transaction for the next month has already happened. And then you think that why not use it for 1 more month if you've already paid, only to eventually forget and end up paying, again!" commented another.

"Digital payments have made life easier, but digital awareness is equally important. A five-minute review of AutoPay mandates today can prevent months of unnoticed deductions," wrote a third user.

"UPI Autopay has become a double edged sword now, vulnerability lies to people who are new to the internet world and fintech in general," said another.

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