Mumbai man sets road on fire to record birthday reel, gets arrested as video goes viral

A 33-year-old Mumbai car dealer was arrested by the Goregaon Police after a dangerous birthday stunt went viral. The man allegedly poured inflammable liquid on a public road outside to light a fire in the shape of the number "33" for a social media reel. The act damaged the road surface in multiple spots and posed a significant fire risk.

Snippets from the viral video of the Mumbai man. (Screengrab (Reddit))

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“Reckless Birthday Stunt Sparks Outrage in Mumbai. In Goregaon West, a car dealer from Jogeshwari allegedly poured petrol on the MMRDA road outside Sunteck City 4th Avenue and set it on fire while filming a birthday reel. The dangerous act damaged the road surface at 4 spots. Parked vehicles narrowly,” an individual wrote while sharing the video on Reddit.

Also Read: Man performs risky stunt in Lamborghini on Bengaluru road, viral video prompts police action

The video opens with a man standing in front of a car, trying to light what appears to be a cigarette. The number “33” is written on the road with inflammable liquid. Once he lights the matchstick, he sets the road on fire.

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{{^usCountry}} As the clip continues, he walks along the burning road for some time before driving away in his car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the clip continues, he walks along the burning road for some time before driving away in his car. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 33-year-old was identified as an automobile dealer and arrested by Goregaon Police, the Times of India (TOI) reported. He was booked under the provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 33-year-old was identified as an automobile dealer and arrested by Goregaon Police, the Times of India (TOI) reported. He was booked under the provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reportedly, the police learned of the incident when the birthday reel went viral and prompted an online backlash. How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reportedly, the police learned of the incident when the birthday reel went viral and prompted an online backlash. How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual wrote, “I was gonna say ‘what a dirtbag’ but I'd be insulting the dirtbag.” Another expressed, “Physical age is 33. Emotional & mental age is 13.” A third commented, “Now we used to do some wild shit growing up too, don’t get me wrong. But this…. It's just plain stupid lol like what thrill is he getting out of it anyways.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual wrote, “I was gonna say ‘what a dirtbag’ but I'd be insulting the dirtbag.” Another expressed, “Physical age is 33. Emotional & mental age is 13.” A third commented, “Now we used to do some wild shit growing up too, don’t get me wrong. But this…. It's just plain stupid lol like what thrill is he getting out of it anyways.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Rajasthan man chasing social media likes gets head stuck in 15-litre milk can | Video

According to the police, an FIR was registered by the Goregaon police after the man was accused of pouring inflammable liquid on the road and setting it on fire.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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