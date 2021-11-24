Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai Police adds a twist to hit Hindi songs in their latest advisory
trending

Mumbai Police adds a twist to hit Hindi songs in their latest advisory

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share their Hindi-song related advisory.
The image was shared by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 05:53 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mumbai Police recently took to Instagram to share an advisory to remind people not to drive under the influence of alcohol. Maintaining their tradition of sharing creative posts, the department used lines from famous Hindi songs with a twist for their latest share.

In the caption they wrote, “Zara Sa Vrooom Loon Main? Arre Na Re Na Re Na!” They edited lines of the song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Their post is complete with four images with revised lines of different songs written on them to spread awareness about how one should never drive while intoxicated.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The department posted the share about four hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 22,000 likes. The post has also accumulated varied comments.

“This is brilliant, I really want to get in touch with the creative team behind this wonderful campaign,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai Police on next level. Amazing form of awareness,” expressed another. “Always innovative,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police instagram
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP