Mumbai Police band performs James Bond theme, garners praise. Watch

Mumbai Police is known for their witty posts that focus on the important issues of the society. Now, the department has come up with a wonderful performance featuring the department band. Shared on Twitter and YouTube, the video is a must watch.

“Mumbai Police's Band! Presenting to you, ‘Khaki Studio’ - A Tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’ arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording shows the band playing the theme with instruments like the clarinet, trumpet, trombone and others.

Shared on August 23, the clip was viewed over 2,800 times. People loved the performance and couldn’t stop praising the band. Many appreciated the composition of the band.

“Hats off Mumbai Police,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow. It was great. The police band was really excellent. Got to know the other side of the police,” commented another. “This is really nice,” said a third.

