Mumbai Police posts about ‘India’s favourite' passwords. Is yours on the list?

Is your password ‘123456’ or something similar that is easy for you to remember? Well, we have some news for you, these passwords are even easier to crack. Despite warnings from authorities, every now and then, about the necessity of strong passwords, many still take the road more travelled by. Mumbai Police has now again taken to Instagram to remind people about the passwords that they should not use. If yours is on the list, then it is time to find a new passcode.

“Numbers don't lie. The simplest passwords are the easiest to crack,” Mumbai Police wrote and shared an image. The picture shows a list of passwords that can be cracked “in just one second.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared about less than an hour ago, the post has accumulated more than 2,900 likes and the numbers are increasing. Many shares laughing out loud emoticons while reacting to the post.

A research report by NordPass, a password management company, shows that in India the most used password is “password.” Also, words like “querty”, “xxx”, “iloveyou,” and even “welcome” made it to the list. Check the list here to see if your password is on it too.

