Mumbai Police reminds what not to do on October 1 since the next day is dry day

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the dry day related post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 05:17 PM IST
The image is taken from the video shared by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police is known for sharing meaningful posts on social media that touch upon a varied range of topics. From safety to social issues, they often share posts to spread awareness on different subjects. Their latest post is the same and it highlights how one should never drink and drive. There is, however, a special reason for the department to share this on October 1. It is to remind people not to drink and drive today to compensate for tomorrow since it is a dry day. October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Save the 'ails', don't drink and drive,” Mumbai Police wrote. They also shared a small video as a reminder.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some three hours ago, the share has gathered more than 10,000 views and counting. It has also received various comments from people.

“Thanks for the information,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai Police is love,” shared another. A few also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

mumbai police instagram
