Mumbai Police shares mask-related post with Zack Snyder's Justice League twist

“Our masked superheroes,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Mumbai Police's mask-related post won people over (representational image).(Unsplash)

Are you a regular user of Instagram? Then there is a possibility that you have noticed the various posts shared by Mumbai Police. The department, every now and then, uses their social media presence to put forth advisory posts. Be it spreading awareness about cyber-crime or reminding people about the safety guidelines regarding the ongoing pandemic, their shares are varied that often come with a touch of creativity. Case in point, their recent mask-related post with a Zack Snyder's Justice League twist.

“Do yourself 'justice' and enter the 'league' of safety. Wear a mask,” the department wrote along with the hashtag #TakingOnCorona. Their share is complete with a creative.

Since being posted some 22 hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 7,700 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. People couldn’t stop praising those who handle Mumbai Police’s social media accounts.

“Someone give this admin an award,” wrote an Instagram user. “Our masked superheroes,” wrote another. “Admin take a bow,” said a third. “If you don’t wear a mask in public, you will get a ‘challan cut’,” joked a fourth.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s share?

