Mumbai Police shares post inspired by Harry Potter to spread this message

The post shared by Mumbai Police features Professor Albus Dumbledore and Professor Severus Snape.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 11:40 AM IST
The picture shared by Mumbai Police in their post. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Authorities and police departments have been using social media to share messages to remind people of ways to keep themselves safe during the pandemic. Among them is Mumbai Police. The social media accounts of Mumbai Police are flooded with advisory posts. This new post is among them.

In a bid to remind people to wear two masks and be safe, Mumbai Police shared a post inspired by Harry Potter. The image shared in the post shows Professor Albus Dumbledore asking Professor Severus Snape, “Double mask”. To this Snape replies, “Always”.

“Do you solemnly swear to be all good? Make the 'unbreakable vow' to double mask and keep safe 'always',” says the caption shared along with the post. Take a look at the share below:

Since being posted about an hour ago, the share has collected over 7,000 likes and many comments.

“Kudos to the creativity level,” commented an individual. “I will to the best of my ability, protect myself from harm!” added another.

What do you think of the share?

