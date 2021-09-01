Mumbai Police shares what makes ‘immunity unbreakable’ in mask-related advisory

Mumbai Police often takes to Instagram to share various posts. From creating awareness about cyber fraud to reminding people about pandemic rules to highlighting the traffic rules people should follow, they share various kinds of posts. Their latest post is the same and it explains the way that makes ‘immunity unbreakable’.

“An extra layer of mask will always keep your immunity unbreakable; away from the grip of covid,” they wrote. The post is complete with a creative.

Take a look at the post shared by Mumbai Police:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 5,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The mask-related advisory of the department also received appreciative comments from people.

“Keep it up Mumbai Police,” praised an Instagram user. “Creativity level at its best,” shared another. A few also shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?