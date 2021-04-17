Home / Trending / Mumbai Police takes help of X-Men meme to spread awareness about masks
Mumbai Police takes help of X-Men meme to spread awareness about masks

“Of all the 'per-mutations' and combinations- there remains only one that can protect you. Wear your masks properly!” reads the caption shared by Mumbai Police along with the picture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Mumbai Police's mask-related tweet has prompted people to share appreciative posts (representational image). (Unsplash)

If you’re someone who follows Mumbai Police on social media, you may be aware of the creative advisories they often share. Their posts, besides creating awareness about certain issues, also make people chuckle. Their latest share is no different and it features an X-Men meme.

The meme is inspired by a scene from the movie X-Men: First Class where the character Erik Magnus Lehnsherr aka Magneto asks Mystique aka Raven, a mutant with shapeshifting powers, to show her real self. It’s when she shows her real self, Magneto utters “Perfection.”

Mumbai police has now taken an inspiration from the scene to share which way of wearing a mask can be labeled as “Perfection.”

“Of all the 'per-mutations' and combinations- there remains only one that can protect you. Wear your masks properly!” they wrote. Their share is complete with the hashatgs #TakingOnCorona and #XMenWearMasksRight.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 300 likes. The department also shared the post on their official Instagram page. The Insta post has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also praised Mumbai Police for sharing such creative posts to put forth important messages.

“Noice,” wrote an Instagram user. “Perfect,” shared another. “Mumbai Police Insta handle is managed by someone too lit,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s X-Men meme related post?

