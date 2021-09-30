Mumbai Police uses movie dialogues to convey ‘Let’s not normalise misogyny’

Mumbai Police often takes to Instagram to talk not just about safety issues but social issues too. A few months ago their reply to a Twitter user highlighting that consent matters went viral online and received praise from people. They are again receiving applause from netizens for their latest ‘Let’s Not Normalise Misogyny’ post. In this post, they used dialogues from a few popular movies to put forth their message.

“Cinema is a reflection of our society. Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society and cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words and actions with care - unless you want the law to intervene!” they wrote while sharing the images. The pictures showcase sexist remarks from movies of different eras – from 1988 film Maalamaal to 2019 film Kabir Singh. Their post is complete with the hashtags #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny, #MindYourLanguage, and #WomenSafety.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared about six hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Much needed. Respect and kudos to whoever is handling this handle,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love the way y'all always on track with your values. Go bestie go!!!” posted another. “What a compilation! In your face, misogyny #SayNoToMisogyny,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?