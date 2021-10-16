Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Mumbai Police uses Squid Game’s ‘Red light, green light’ scene for advisory
trending

Mumbai Police uses Squid Game’s ‘Red light, green light’ scene for advisory

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share Squid Game’s ‘Red light, green light’ related post.
A scene from Netflix's South Korean show Squid Game.(Netflix)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:22 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Squid Game is the latest craze that has taken over social media. Every now and then, you may see your timeline flooded with all sorts of posts related to the show. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a share by Mumbai Police. The department used a particular scene from the series to talk about traffic rules.

“You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights,” they wrote while sharing the video. They also added the hashtags #SafetyNotAGame and #EliminateSpeedGames.

The video they shared showcases the ‘Red light, Green light,’ game showed in one of the episodes. The department also shared a little twist of their own towards the end of the clip.

Take a look at the tweet by Mumbai Police:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 4,300 views. It has also accumulated nearly 300 likes. People have shared varied comments.

“Wow, nice to see that Mumbai Police also watches web series,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice concept,” posted another. “Always topical,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter mumbai police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Girl asks permission from airport security before running to aunt to hug her

Baby elephant hugs forest officer, wholesome pictures goes viral

Anaesthesia Day: Why is it observed? Here's how ether changed surgery forever

‘The wardrobe of Márquez’: Famed novelist's clothes to go on sale in Mexico
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP