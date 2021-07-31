Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai Police uses Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory
trending

Mumbai Police uses Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

“Samjhi Na, Senorita? (Bwoyyys too),” Mumbai Police wrote while sharing the post using Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scene featuring Hrithik Roshan by Mumbai Police accumulated people's appreciative comments.(YouTube/@Excel Movies)

If you regularly follow Mumbai Police on social media, you may be aware that they are among the best when it comes to sharing advisories with a touch of creativity. Their latest post is no different. The department gave a twist to a scene from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) featuring Hrithik Roshan to share a pandemic-related post.

“Samjhi Na, Senorita? (Bwoyyys too),” Mumbai Police wrote while sharing an image. The picture shows a little twist to a scene that features Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun Saluja having a heated conversation with Imraan Qureshi, essayed by Farhan Akhtar, in front of their friend Kabir Dewan, played by Abhay Deol.

Take a look at the post that may leave you chuckling:

The post, since being shared some 15 hours ago, has gathered more than 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Wear mask varna zindagi na milegi dobara,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s like he is really saying it,” shared another. “Well said,” commented a third.

Here’s the scene from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

What are your thought on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police instagram

Related Stories

trending

Mumbai Police casts nostalgia spell with ‘shring bring sarvaling’ Instagram post

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 02:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP