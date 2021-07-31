Mumbai Police uses Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

If you regularly follow Mumbai Police on social media, you may be aware that they are among the best when it comes to sharing advisories with a touch of creativity. Their latest post is no different. The department gave a twist to a scene from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) featuring Hrithik Roshan to share a pandemic-related post.

“Samjhi Na, Senorita? (Bwoyyys too),” Mumbai Police wrote while sharing an image. The picture shows a little twist to a scene that features Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun Saluja having a heated conversation with Imraan Qureshi, essayed by Farhan Akhtar, in front of their friend Kabir Dewan, played by Abhay Deol.

Take a look at the post that may leave you chuckling:

The post, since being shared some 15 hours ago, has gathered more than 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Wear mask varna zindagi na milegi dobara,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s like he is really saying it,” shared another. “Well said,” commented a third.

Here’s the scene from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

What are your thought on the post shared by Mumbai Police?