Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
trending

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers

Netizens celebrated the notion of romance associated with rains and posted different tweets for Mumbai rains.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 07:36 PM IST
The image shows a glimpse of Mumbai rains.(Twitter@ThisNMore)

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai city and its suburban areas on Wednesday, including Thane. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most localities in Mumbai reported between 40 to 70mm of rainfall.

While some welcomed the showers, others were not so happy. Many took to social media to express their reactions as rains began to hit the city. Some also showcased their creativity by sharing memes. A few celebrated the notion of romance associated with rains and posted different tweets.

The change in weather disrupted the daily lives and commute routine. Four subways were also closed in the first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai.

Many took to social media to express their reactions as rains began to hit the city. While some welcomed the showers, others were not so happy. Many took the opportunity to share videos and images of the showers.

People also shared different tweets documenting their reactions. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “There is something magical and soothing about the rains....the pitter patter drops....the cool breeze....the washed leaves...Driving away the heat and our blues.”

ANI also shared a few images on Twitter:

Which tweet did you like the most?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai rains
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP