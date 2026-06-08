Mumbai vegetable seller’s son studied 18 hours a day, bought parents 1 crore flat at 21

For Abhishek Vaishya, success did not begin in a corporate office — it began at a vegetable cart in Mumbai. Today, the chartered accountant runs a successful practice in Oman, advising businesses on corporate strategy and finance. Yet some of his earliest and most important lessons came from helping his father sell vegetables while growing up in Mumbai’s Vikhroli neighbourhood.

Buying a ₹ 1 crore flat

Abhishek Vaishya spoke to Kushal Lodha about his journey from Mumbai's vegetable markets to becoming a CA

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Vaishya was raised in a modest 150-square-foot home that was shared by five family members. The cramped living conditions left a lasting impression on him and would later inspire one of the biggest decisions of his life.

At the age of 21, he bought a ₹1 crore flat for his parents in Thane, outside Mumbai. The 2BHK is located in a gated community.

(Also read: Vegetable seller cries tears of joy after son cracks CA exam. Watch wholesome video)

“I wanted my parents to live in a better place. That was the reason I took a chance at the age of 21,” he told content creator Kushal Lodha. “I’m very grateful to my father. Even after struggling so much, he ensured that we receive a good education.”

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{{^usCountry}} Lodha recently featured Vaishya’s journey in a YouTube video, tracing his rise from a Vikhroli chawl and a vegetable seller’s son to a successful entrepreneur in the Gulf. On being a CA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lodha recently featured Vaishya’s journey in a YouTube video, tracing his rise from a Vikhroli chawl and a vegetable seller’s son to a successful entrepreneur in the Gulf. On being a CA {{/usCountry}}

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Vaishya credits chartered accountancy with changing the course of his life. Today, he runs a thriving CA practice across Oman and the UAE, while also operating a cloud kitchen business in Oman.

However, his meteoric rise was not due to luck alone. Vaishya is no stranger to hard work.

During his early schooldays, the Mumbai boy would get up early to sell vegetables with his father. Even during college and his CA articleship, he would get up before dawn to accompany his father to the market, attend classes, and then study at night.

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“I would manage somehow… I would study at night. During the 3-4 months’ break we get to prepare for CA exams, I would ensure that I study 16 to 18 hours a day,” he revealed.

The rise of Abhishek Vaishya

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Vaishya’s family survived on a low income. “My father’s income was inconsistent. Some days he earned ₹200, some days it was ₹400. Some days it was even negative earnings,” the CA told Lodha. Roughly, he earned between ₹25,000 to 30,000 selling vegetables.

Vaishya contrasts this with his salary as a chartered accountant. His first salary in Oman, he revealed, was ₹1.5 lakh. By the time he quit to start his own practice, he was earning around ₹2.5 lakh.

(Also read: ₹1.9 lakh to ₹57 lakh in 10 years: ‘Forever grateful’">KPMG employee's salary rose from ₹1.9 lakh to ₹57 lakh in 10 years: ‘Forever grateful’)

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The Mumbai-born entrepreneur worked as an employee for six years in Oman before quitting to start his own business. “I truly believe life has been incredibly generous to me, and God has always been kind,” he says, “My only advice is to all is believe in yourself, keep working with sincerity, and leave the rest to God. He often has a better plan for us than we can imagine.”

Vaishya’s success story has inspired hundreds of people.

“What a guy, what a struggle, hats off man!” wrote one person in the comments section. “It's beautiful to see where he has come from and where he has made it to. Watching the video with eyes full of inspiration, admiration and love. Kudos to him for making it big!” another said.

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