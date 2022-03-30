‘Musician’ dog finds a new way to play guitar… with its tail. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video of the dog ‘musician’ playing a guitar with its tail was posted on Instagram and has left people amused.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog using its tail to ‘play’ guitar.(Instagram/@ivan_gonick)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 09:44 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos showing different talents of the dogs are often absolutely amazing to watch. There is now a latest video that almost fits the category but in a hilarious way. This clip shows a ‘musician’ dog’s new way of playing guitar. There is a chance that the video will not only make you chuckle but also leave you saying aww.

The video was originally posted on the TikTok profile and Instagram page of a user by the handle name ivan_gonick. “I play the drums with my tail. We should start a band!” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip, however, gained people’s attention after being re-shared by another Insta page. “And a star is born. What song should he learn next,” they wrote while re-posting the clip.

The video opens to show a dog standing with its back towards a guitar. The video then goes on to show the pooch strumming the strings using its tail. The video ends with the dog walking away after its awesome performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 83,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some also shared how they absolutely love the dog’s ‘special’ skill.

“Such a talented doggo,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yes, I want his CD,” shared another. “We don’t deserve dogs and their awesomeness,” expressed a third. “Special talent,” commented a fourth. Many also showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

