Musician imagines how Kesariya would sound if Ritviz made it, singer replies

The song Kesariya from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Brahmastra has been making waves since its release a few days ago. Be it people praising the song or sharing their displeasure over the use of Hinglish phrase ‘love storiyaan’, the social media platforms are abuzz with various kinds of posts. Amid those are also the videos that show musicians giving their twists to the hit number. A latest one was recently shared on Instagram and it shows how the song would sound like if Ritviz made it. The video is now going viral and attracted comments from many, including one from the singer itself.

Musician Anshuman Sharma posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “If Ritviz made Kesariya,” he wrote and also tagged the singer. The video shows him sitting in front of a keyboard. The rest of the video shows how the song would have sounded if singer Ritviz was its creator.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on July 20. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. Ritviz, while reacting to the video, wrote, “Hahahahaha back at it.” Musician Nucleya also posted his comment. “Ek teer do nishaane,” he commented along with laughing out loud emoticons. Salim Merchant also shared clapping hands emoticons and wrote, “You’re crazy.” Others too showed their appreciation for the artist’s creativity.