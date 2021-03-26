Home / Trending / Musician plays dhol to Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, video will make you want to dance
trending

Musician plays dhol to Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, video will make you want to dance

Perfect TGIF number.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:44 PM IST
"Let's dive into some nostalgia and enjoy one of the most happening songs ever made,” musician Vineet Singh wrote on Instagram. (Instagram/@bang.it.paaji)

If the beats of the dhol make your shoulders pop and your head bob, this track may just force you to get up and dance. A video posted on Instagram shows a musician playing the dhol to the Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha track and it’s winning people over.

The clip has been shared on an Instagram page titled ‘bang.it.paaji’. The page is owned by musician Vineet Singh who took on a #21din21gaane (21 songs in 21 days) challenge. As part of the series, Singh added the beats of the dhol or table to popular tracks. This song is part of the series and was posted on day 20.

Rabba lag na kise nu jaave... Gudh naalo Ishq mithha... Let's dive into some nostalgia and enjoy one of the most happening songs ever made,” he wrote as the caption for the video.

So sit back and hear this track. It’ll likely put you in TGIF mode and may even force you bust some moves as your hear it.

Posted three days ago, the video has collected over 1.5 lakh views and lots of comments.

“What swag! Super!” an individual posted. “On loop,” added another. We get the feeling.

“So so good... refreshed old memories with the zen touch,” wrote a third. “Paaji you made by day… this is one of my favourites,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the track?

