Musicians in New York come together to perform from their balconies. Watch viral video

In today’s edition of incredible videos that may fill your heart with a warm feeling, here is a clip that shows musicians coming together to perform from their balconies. There is a chance that you will end up watching the amazing video over and over again.

The video was shared on Instagram by musician Connell Thompson. He wrote that the live performance was inspired by the celebrations of essential workers that took place last year in the US. He also added that “particular performance was a fundraiser for those who suffered losses from Hurricane Ida.”

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 1,600 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post different appreciative comments.

“This is cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Need a full version,” shared another. “Absolutely incredible,” commented a third.

