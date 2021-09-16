Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Musicians in New York come together to perform from their balconies. Watch viral video
trending

Musicians in New York come together to perform from their balconies. Watch viral video

The video was shared on Instagram by musician Connell Thompson.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The image taken from the video shows the performance.(Instagram/@connellthompsonsax)

In today’s edition of incredible videos that may fill your heart with a warm feeling, here is a clip that shows musicians coming together to perform from their balconies. There is a chance that you will end up watching the amazing video over and over again.

The video was shared on Instagram by musician Connell Thompson. He wrote that the live performance was inspired by the celebrations of essential workers that took place last year in the US. He also added that “particular performance was a fundraiser for those who suffered losses from Hurricane Ida.”

Take a look at the video that may leave you in awe:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 1,600 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post different appreciative comments.

“This is cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Need a full version,” shared another. “Absolutely incredible,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Koyel Madurai ki gunj

Cat brings home bunny to play together. Watch sweet video

Dog jumps into a pile of dried leaves, happy video is cute to watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP