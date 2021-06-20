Musicians use guitar, violin and cello to create amazing music at New York’s Central Park. Video goes viral

“Smoothing,” “magical,” and “heartwarming,” are a few among the many adjectives you’ll be inclined to use after watching this musical video. Yes, the video is that good. The clip, which is now going viral online, showcases musicians playing different instruments in total synchronization to create a musical wonder.

The video shows musicians from two different groups - The Quarantined Quartet and The Happy Caravan.

Take a look at the amazing video shared on Instagram:

Since being posted some 8 hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 51,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Love the blend of instruments! Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ok am I in heaven?? This is so good and beautiful,” shared another. “Divine,” expressed a third.

The Quarantined Quartet is formed by a family of four, Jason Hochman, his wife Elysa and their two sons Joseph, 10, and Noah, 8. As for the The Happy Caravan, the group is formed by a family of eleven. They play violin, cello, string bass, piano and other instruments. Besides dad and mom Marc and Amber de la Motte, the group also has their nine children. They’re Josiah, Pearl, Elijah, Naomi, Noah, Anna, Chloe, Enoch, and Melody de la Motte.

What are your thoughts on this musical video created by the two amazingly talented family groups?